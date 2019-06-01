Home

Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Hildamarie Rose
Hildamarie (Dahl) Rose

Hildamarie (Dahl) Rose
Hildamarie (Dahl) Rose, 80, of Worcester, formerly of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Hilda is survived by two sons, Robert Lee Delano Milton, Jr. and his wife Karen of Attleboro, and Daniel Arthur Milton and his wife Guida of Hudson; four daughters, Cynthia Lee Fusco and her husband Joseph of Worcester, HollyAnne Knust Graichen and her husband Arthur of Blackstone, Susan Frances Brissette and her husband John of Windham, NH, and Collette Marie Cook and her husband Patrick of Pell City, AL; a brother, Harry Neeves, Jr. and his wife Carol of Port Charlotte, FL; three sisters, Valerie Brown of Green Acres, FL, Maryann LaFontaine of Tega Bay, SC, and Susan Kickbush of Port Charlotte, FL; sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Carla Dahl and Nancy Lorraine Dahl. Hilda was born in Boston daughter of the late, Karl Dahl and Evalyn M. (Durante) Dahl; upon her father's death, her step-father, Harry Neeves, Sr., raised her as his own with her mother Evalyn.

Hilda worked for many years as an aide at a group home for people with special needs. She was a very gregarious women who loved to play B.I.N.G.O and enjoy adventures in Vegas. She was passionate about singing, cooking, and gardening.

Her family would like to thank the many wonderful "angels" at Beaumont, for their kindness, attention, and overall commitment to making Hilda's time with them comfortable and home-like.

Calling Hours for Hildamarie will be on Friday morning, May 31, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, when a Funeral Service will begin in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Patient Activity Fund at Beaumont Rehabilitation, 378 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 1, 2019
