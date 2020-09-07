Holly Ann Liambis, 65, of Kingston, MA, passed peacefully on August 25, 2020, in Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of the late Efthimios "Tim" Liambis .Born in Paris, France on December 10th, 1954, she was the daughter of Arthur and the late Elizabeth (Jones) Doderer Holly is survived by her daughter, Katherine Ann Whitney and her husband Ames of Kingston, two brothers, Arthur "Skip" Doderer III and his wife Cris of Cumberland, RI and Richard Doderer of Cumberland, RI, and her father Arthur E. Doderer Jr. of Kingston Ma .Holly was an exceptional family member and friend to whom ever came into her life.She still kept in touch with friends from high school and enjoyed attending King Phillip High School reunions. She remained friends with coworkers from Almy's and JCPenney over her many years in retail. When Holly was not working you could find her spending time at home gardening on a nice day or inside snuggling with her beloved pet cats and dogs. Holly enjoyed being outdoors, going on walks around her neighborhood where she would often stop and chat with her neighbors along the way. Mostly, Holly loved being surrounded by family and friends whether it be a holiday gathering or cookout, she would always be there with a smile, happily cooking or offering to lend a hand.Holly had a smile that could light up a room and the ability to make everyone feel welcomed in her presence. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her .Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, September 12th from 3-7 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, MA .

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store