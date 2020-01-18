|
|
Horace Phillip Benson, 97, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian M. (Tremblay) Benson, to whom he was married for fifty-six years at the time of her death on March 2, 2007.
Born on May 20, 1922 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Alonzo Benson and the late Josephine (Foley) Benson.
Raised and educated in Attleboro, he was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1942. Horace proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy. In 1945 Horace, with his brother-in-law, Omer Jette, became the owner and operator of B & J Manufacturing. They began their business in Attleboro, before relocating to Attleboro Falls and then to Taunton thirty years ago.
Prior to residing in Taunton, he lived in Attleboro and in Palmetto, Florida. A man of faith, he previously attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro and St. Mark Church in Attleboro Falls.
Horace was devoted to his cherished wife and his beloved family. He was truly proud to be an American. He enjoyed the company of his fellow Navy comrades and was a dedicated longtime member of the Tailhook Association. Horace held a private pilot's license and he and Lillian would fly throughout the country. They especially enjoyed trips to their summer home in Readfield, Maine and to Florida, where they could often be found visiting flea markets. He was a proud lifetime member of the Elks in Attleboro, as well as in Palmetto, Florida and Manchester, Maine.
Horace was the dear father of Stephen R. Benson of Foxboro, MA; Gregory L. Benson of Taunton, MA; Peter C. Benson of North Attleboro, MA; Paul O. Benson of Attleboro, MA; John R. Benson of Boise, ID; Timothy M. Benson of Stamford, CT; and Cindy Benson of Cuenca, Ecuador. He was the adoring grandfather of fourteen grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his siblings: Lewis Benson, Harry Benson, and Lucy Jette. Horace leaves several nieces, nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Horace by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Private Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Horace to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020