|
|
Howard E. Hoover, 89, of Cumberland, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Martin) Hoover. He was also the husband of the late Vivian (Dusablon) Hoover. Born in San Luis Obispo, CA, he was the son of the late Mark R. and Mae Bell (Logwood) Hoover. A career serviceman in the U.S. Navy, with over 20 years of service before retiring in 1967 with the rank of Master Chief Sonar Man. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, receiving 18 medals and ribbons for meritorious service. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked for Honeywell-Bull as an instructor in computer engineering and later as a field service engineer in Providence until his retirement in 1989. A life member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 312, South Attleboro, he was also affiliated with the American Legion District 9, MA as a Historian for 10 years and served on the Attleboro War Veterans Council. He was a member of the Forty and Eight Society, MA. He was a life member of VFW Post 1271, Pawtucket, RI. He was a member of the South Attleboro Lions Club and was the recipient of the International Melvin Jones Award for outstanding service to the community. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Hoover and is wife Diane, Richard Hoover and his wife Maury, and Debra Konicki and her husband, Frank. He also leaves six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019