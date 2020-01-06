|
WASHINGTON D.C. – Howard L. Winslow III, age 76 passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved and devoted partner and best friend of Susan Macknight of Washington D.C. He was a son of the late Howard L. and Helen L. Winslow formerly of Attleboro, MA and he was also pre-deceased by his ex-wife Alice in 2002.
Howard grew up in Attleboro and was a 1961 graduate of Attleboro High School, he went on to further his education at Ithaca College and received a Master's degree in music from The Manhattan School of Music in New York. His first career was that of a music teacher, and then later in life he was an Automobile Sales Manager. In his retirement he volunteered regularly at The Smithsonian National Zoo and traveled extensively with his dear friend Susan.
He is survived by two sons, David Winslow and his wife Jodi of Sparta NJ, Jonathan Winslow and his wife Audrey of Guilderland NY, 4 beautiful grandchildren Laurel, Maggie, Abby and Patrick, also 2 brothers Gordon Winslow and his wife Cindy of Steilacoom WA and Dean Winslow and his wife Sally of Plainville MA. In addition he is survived by one remaining aunt, Pauline Thorpe of Brunswick ME and his dear cousin Debbie Williams of Westport ME, and several nieces and nephews.
A burial and celebration of life will occur later in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Howard's memory through The or The Friends of The National Zoo website.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020