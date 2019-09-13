|
|
Howard Lawrence Mason
1931-2019
Howard Lawrence Mason passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the age of 87, with his loving family by his side. Born on December 5, 1931 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, he was the son of John Francis Mason and Marion (Reed) Mason. Howard was the youngest son of seven children, with two brothers and four sisters.
Howard was a graduate of North Attleboro High School. He served in the Army National Guard before serving in the Korean War. He loved spending time with his family, fishing and taking long walks. He always had a smile, a joke and willingness to lend a hand. Always a gentleman. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, grandfather and husband.
Howard is survived by his children James Mason, Susan Witt (Carl), Patricia Dufault (Joe) and Robert Mason, his grand children Kristel Cline(Matt) and Megan Hopkins(Steve), his sisters Barbara Tongue, Cathy Lanpher and Marion McGuire (James). He is predeceased by his first wife Cecelia Mason and second wife Carol Mason, three siblings John Mason, Charles Mason and Jean Houston.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019