Hrire "Harry" Onoyan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hrire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hrire "Harry" Onoyan

Hrire "Harry" Onoyan, 92, of Mansfield, MA, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved and cherished husband of Carol (Foster) Onoyan for 60 years, having celebrated their anniversary on May 7, 2020.
Born on June 3, 1928, the youngest of three children, he was the son of the late Paul and Marie (Kaak) Onoyan.
Harry was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and a retired registered professional engineer in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He retired from the Foxboro Company after thirty-two years in various engineering and sales positions. After retirement, he worked in the education field and did some technical sales and consulting. He was always seeking knowledge and sharing his life's lessons with his family. Harry was a very tech savvy man and would send the most adorable text messages.
He was ever present at all his children's and grandchildren's life events. He enjoyed woodworking, surf casting for stripers, and golf at the Foxboro Country Club where he was a charter member. He chaired the Catholic Charity Drive for North Attleboro and co-chaired the March of Dimes Campaign with his wife Carol and was a "Right to Know Law" trainer in Massachusetts.
Besides his wife, he leaves six children: Joanne Stokes and her husband, Jeffrey, and their children: Lindsey, Eric, Hunter and Adam; Janet (Tetreault) Conneely and her husband Francis, and their children: Jenna Nastari and her husband, Christopher, and Cady Tetreault; Steven Onoyan and his wife, Michelle, and their children: Taylor, Paige and Sydney; Thomas Onoyan and his wife, Elisabeth, and their children: Emily, Ethan and Claire Keeling; James Onoyan and his wife, Elaine; and Catherine Carney and her husband, John, and their children: Shannon, Maeve and John. He also leaves his long-awaited first great-grandchild, Cameron, whom he adored, and four nieces and two nephews.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Harry by attending a Memorial Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, adhering to all applicable health precautions.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry to SAILS Library Network at 10 Riverside Dr., Suite 102, Lakeville, MA 02347.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
North Purchase Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved