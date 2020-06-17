Hrire "Harry" Onoyan
Hrire "Harry" Onoyan, 92, of Mansfield, MA, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved and cherished husband of Carol (Foster) Onoyan for 60 years, having celebrated their anniversary on May 7, 2020.
Born on June 3, 1928, the youngest of three children, he was the son of the late Paul and Marie (Kaak) Onoyan.
Harry was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and a retired registered professional engineer in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He retired from the Foxboro Company after thirty-two years in various engineering and sales positions. After retirement, he worked in the education field and did some technical sales and consulting. He was always seeking knowledge and sharing his life's lessons with his family. Harry was a very tech savvy man and would send the most adorable text messages.
He was ever present at all his children's and grandchildren's life events. He enjoyed woodworking, surf casting for stripers, and golf at the Foxboro Country Club where he was a charter member. He chaired the Catholic Charity Drive for North Attleboro and co-chaired the March of Dimes Campaign with his wife Carol and was a "Right to Know Law" trainer in Massachusetts.
Besides his wife, he leaves six children: Joanne Stokes and her husband, Jeffrey, and their children: Lindsey, Eric, Hunter and Adam; Janet (Tetreault) Conneely and her husband Francis, and their children: Jenna Nastari and her husband, Christopher, and Cady Tetreault; Steven Onoyan and his wife, Michelle, and their children: Taylor, Paige and Sydney; Thomas Onoyan and his wife, Elisabeth, and their children: Emily, Ethan and Claire Keeling; James Onoyan and his wife, Elaine; and Catherine Carney and her husband, John, and their children: Shannon, Maeve and John. He also leaves his long-awaited first great-grandchild, Cameron, whom he adored, and four nieces and two nephews.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Harry by attending a Memorial Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, adhering to all applicable health precautions.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry to SAILS Library Network at 10 Riverside Dr., Suite 102, Lakeville, MA 02347.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.