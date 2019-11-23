|
FALMOUTH - Ida May Molitor passed away on Nov 21, 2019. She was 96 years old, the widow of Francis J Molitor.
Ida May was born in Fall River, MA; one of 12 children born to James E and Florence Cunningham. She is survived by 5 children and their spouses: Michael and Catherine of Norton, Francis ( Jack) and Darlene Molitor of Woonsocket, RI, Robert L and Barbara Molitor of Norton, Judeth A ( Molitor)and Paul Bottomley of East Falmouth and Peter A and Ellen Molitor of Norton. She also has two surviving brothers and their spouses: Linwood and Jeannette Cunningham and Edward and Elaine Cunningham of Mystic, Ct. Ida May also leaves behind eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren in addition to scores of nieces and nephews.
Ida lived most of her life in Norton. While there she was employed at LG Balfour, Kilburn and Motorola Companies. She was a communicant of St Mary's church; a member of the Catholic Woman's Club and the church choir.
Her major love was the Norton Singers, the local community theater of which she was a member since 1962. She had served as Secretary, Executive Board member, actor, singer, costumer and Head of House. Because she brought her entire family into the group she was known as the Matriarch of the Norton Singers. Because of her years of service to the group Ida May was given the Myra Kraft Award for Community Service in 2016 from Bob Kraft and the NE Patriots Organization and a Lifetime Service Award from Eastern Massachusetts Community Theatre.
Her last ten years were spent living with Judee and Paul on the Cape, along with granddaughter Courtney, a co-caregiver and beloved dog, Leila.
There will be no public services but all friends and family are invited to drop in to a gathering celebrating Ida May's life held at the MMAS across from the Xfinity Center on Route 140 in Mansfield on Sunday, December 1 from 1-3 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Francis J Molitor/ Norton Singers Scholarship Fundcare of Pete Molitor 430 S Worcester St, Norton, MA 02766. To use Ida May's favorite phrase: God Bless.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019