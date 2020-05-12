ATTLEBORO- Irene C. Fisher, 97, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro, where she had resided for the past five years. She was the wife of the late Armand J. Fisher.
Irene was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Ferdina Cloutier and Angelina (Lachance) Cloutier.
Irene was employed with the former Metals and Controls and Leavens Manufacturing for many years until her retirement. Irene enjoyed the simple things in life, such as the comforts of home and spending time with her family. She enjoyed Sunday gatherings at her uncle's farm in Rehoboth, cooking and caring for her family. Irene was an old school lady with a quick whit and she absolutely adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Donald Fisher and his wife Roberta of Bristol, RI; daughter, Lynn Schempf and her husband Richard of Attleboro; grandchildren, Julie Cochrane, Jeffrey Utnehmer, Donald Fisher and Sara Beth Rego; great-grandchildren, Brealand, Charlotte, Alexis Lynn, Thomas, and Kora and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Florence Rock and Norman, Charles, George, Robert, Wilfred and Roger Cloutier.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to the MA Alzheimer's Association, 473 South St., W, #13, Raymham, MA 02767.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 12, 2020.