Irene Elizabeth (Roy) Walker, 98, of Seekonk, MA since 1970, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late William W. Walker Jr., and the former wife of the late Laurent E. Beauvais.
Born on May 1, 1922 in Rehoboth, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. Roy and the late Blanche A. (Nadeau) Roy.
Irene grew up on her family's large chicken farm on Anawan Street in Rehoboth. She was part of a large extended French-Canadian family that included her four siblings, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. When she was about eight years old, she sang on WJAR radio at the Outlet Store in downtown Providence, RI, as part of a children's variety show.
Irene was a graduate of Taunton High School. She raised her beloved son, Richard, in Rehoboth, focusing completely on her role as a mother for many years. Later, when she re-married, she worked as a hostess at Eileen Darling's Restaurant in Seekonk for over twenty-five years, while her husband Bill manned the kitchen. On the outside, Irene was quiet and private, but she never failed to ensure that her love was felt by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed crocheting, needle point, and most of all gardening. She and her husband spent countless hours in their yard tending to the many beautiful flowers they grew, and their grass was never anything but lush and green. Irene held a special place in her heart for dogs, especially her beloved dogs Missy, Cindy and Suzie.
Irene is survived by her devoted daughter-in-law Deborah Beauvais of Rehoboth, MA; her three granddaughters: Shaunette Nastar and her husband, Victor Nastar; Roshane Beauvais and her husband, Troy Sequeira; and Carly Iafrate and her husband, Greg Iafrate, all of Rehoboth, MA; and her great grandchildren: Wyatt Nastar, Colten Nastar, Dreyla Sequeira, Taylen Sequeira, Adrienne Iafrate, Julia Iafrate, Gracelin Iafrate and Cara Iafrate, all of Rehoboth, MA. Irene was predeceased by her beloved son, Richard E. Beauvais, and her siblings: Rose Hunter, with whom she was especially close, and her late husband, Harry Hunter; Beatrice St. Pierre and her late husband, Aime St. Pierre; Eugene Roy, M.D., and his late wife, Gertrude Roy; and Raymond Roy, M.D., and his late wife, Mary Louise Roy.
All services for Irene are private at the request of her family.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Irene to the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200