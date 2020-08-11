1/1
Irene Elizabeth (Roy) Walker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Elizabeth (Roy) Walker, 98, of Seekonk, MA since 1970, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late William W. Walker Jr., and the former wife of the late Laurent E. Beauvais.

Born on May 1, 1922 in Rehoboth, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. Roy and the late Blanche A. (Nadeau) Roy.
Irene grew up on her family's large chicken farm on Anawan Street in Rehoboth. She was part of a large extended French-Canadian family that included her four siblings, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. When she was about eight years old, she sang on WJAR radio at the Outlet Store in downtown Providence, RI, as part of a children's variety show.

Irene was a graduate of Taunton High School. She raised her beloved son, Richard, in Rehoboth, focusing completely on her role as a mother for many years. Later, when she re-married, she worked as a hostess at Eileen Darling's Restaurant in Seekonk for over twenty-five years, while her husband Bill manned the kitchen. On the outside, Irene was quiet and private, but she never failed to ensure that her love was felt by her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In her spare time, Irene enjoyed crocheting, needle point, and most of all gardening. She and her husband spent countless hours in their yard tending to the many beautiful flowers they grew, and their grass was never anything but lush and green. Irene held a special place in her heart for dogs, especially her beloved dogs Missy, Cindy and Suzie.

Irene is survived by her devoted daughter-in-law Deborah Beauvais of Rehoboth, MA; her three granddaughters: Shaunette Nastar and her husband, Victor Nastar; Roshane Beauvais and her husband, Troy Sequeira; and Carly Iafrate and her husband, Greg Iafrate, all of Rehoboth, MA; and her great grandchildren: Wyatt Nastar, Colten Nastar, Dreyla Sequeira, Taylen Sequeira, Adrienne Iafrate, Julia Iafrate, Gracelin Iafrate and Cara Iafrate, all of Rehoboth, MA. Irene was predeceased by her beloved son, Richard E. Beauvais, and her siblings: Rose Hunter, with whom she was especially close, and her late husband, Harry Hunter; Beatrice St. Pierre and her late husband, Aime St. Pierre; Eugene Roy, M.D., and his late wife, Gertrude Roy; and Raymond Roy, M.D., and his late wife, Mary Louise Roy.

All services for Irene are private at the request of her family.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Irene to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved