Norton- Irene Fonseca, 77, of Norton passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surround by family and friends. She was the daughter of the late John and Sen. Mary L. Fonseca.
Irene was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School's class of 1959; where she was voted MVP of the girl's basketball team. She worked as the Administrator of Core Service at the Bridgewater State Prison. Irene cofounded, and served on the board for the Heritage Trail Keeshond Club, and was a longtime board member of the Keeshond Club of America. She also owned and operated Kalmia Kennels.
Irene is survived by her beloved dogs McCain and Zoey; sister-in-law Patricia Fonseca; niece Kelly Evans; nephew John Fonseca; and her aunt Francesca Petisca, cousins; Susan Dias, Michael Petisca, Maureen Helfenbein, Elizabeth Blanchette, Teresa Freitas, Mary Ann Bergstrom, and many more throughout the country. In addition to her immediate family, Irene is also survived by close members of the Grace family; Virginia Grace Gouveia, Mickey Grace Rodgers, and Bill Grace. She was predeceased by her brother John Fonseca Jr, and her long-time friend Maryellen Grace.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St, Fall River. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-8pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Memorial Donations may be made to a .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019