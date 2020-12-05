Irene R. Hanley, 97, passed away on December 3, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Hanley.
Irene was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Blais) St. Pierre.
Irene dedicated her life to her faith and family. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church and was a member of the American French Theological Society and the daughters of Isabella. She also served as a church Eucharistic Minister and was proud recipient of the Marion Medal. Irene enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and Virginia and cooking for her family and friends. She was also talented in crocheting and loved to read. She will be remembered as a positive and outgoing woman who could get along with anyone she met.
She is survived by her sons, Francis Hanley and his wife Diane and Richard Hanley and his wife Denise all of Attleboro; daughter, Linda St. Pierre of Cape Cod; sister, Jean Morin of Attleboro; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Dennis and Michael and sisters, Cecile and Claire.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Community Visiting Nurses Association, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
The family register is available exclusively online. To sign, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com