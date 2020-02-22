|
Irene Joyce (DuBiel) Yutkins, 74, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Leonard "Len" Joseph Yutkins, whom she married on October 26, 1968.
Born on February 4, 1946 in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter Paul DuBiel Sr. and the late Edna (Topa) DuBiel.
Raised and educated in Springfield, MA, where she was a graduate of Classical High School, Class of 1963, she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics, cum laude, from Boston University. Irene worked for for many years as a Computer Program Analyst for National Grid in Westborough, MA, and previously for the Foxboro Company, before retiring in 2002.
A resident of Attleboro for the past forty-six years, she previously lived in College Park, MD.
A woman of faith, she was an active member of Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro for the past forty years, having served as a Treasurer and Trustee, a frequent volunteer at the annual church fair, volunteering with flowers, and most recently as a Deaconess. She was a member of the Attleboro Chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Attleboro Historical Society, serving as Chairperson of its Membership Committee. Irene was a longtime member and Treasurer of the Bristol North Investors Club and, for forty years, a member of the same Bridge Club. She co-founded P.A.R.E.N.T. in Attleboro, volunteered for Reusable Resources, and had previously been a member of the Newcomers Club. Irene was an avid read who enjoyed traveling, but more than anything, she cherished spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Len, she leaves her loving children: Valerie L. Packard and her husband, Michael, of Framingham, MA; and Lida N. Litsch of Framingham, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of twins, Veronica Packard and Amanda Packard, of Framingham; and Carl Litsch Jr. and Lucy Litsch, of Framingham. Irene was the sister of Marlene DuBiel of Springfield, MA and Peter P. DuBiel Jr. of Swansea, MA. She leaves many dear friends and her extended family.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Irene by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Irene on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA. A time of fellowship and refreshment will immediately follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Irene to the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Memorial Gift Fund, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020