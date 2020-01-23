|
Irving C. "Bud" Fisher, 96, a lifetime Wrentham resident, passed peacefully on January 19, 2020 in the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wrentham. He was the beloved husband of Helen M. (Fitzgerald) Fisher who passed away in 2009.
Born in Wrentham on June 16, 1923, he was the son of the late Leslie H. and Geneva (Robbins) Fisher. Bud was a graduate of Wrentham High School and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. He was the owner and operator of the former Floretena Restaurant in Plainville and later worked as Food Service Director in Hospital Dietary Services. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army during WWII. Bud was actively involved in the Wrentham Council On Aging for 32 years. During his tenure as Chairman of the council, he was instrumental in the effort to build the current Wrentham Senior Center, dedicated in 1999.
Bud is survived by his children, Stephen Fisher of Wrentham, David Fisher MD and his wife Deidre of Jamaica Plain, Nancy Perkins and her husband Patrick of Westminster, Laurie Meagher and her husband James of Gardner, Karen Fisher of Weymouth, and the late Mark David Fisher. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was the brother of the late Marie P. Brown of Wrentham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, January 25th from 9-11 AM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial will be in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Wrentham Council on Aging, 400 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020