Irving Sumner Torrey Jr., 76, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the VA Boston Healthcare System in Brockton, MA. He was the beloved husband of Theresa Thi (Nguyen) Torrey, whom he married on June 27, 1966.
Born on May 7, 1943 in Brockton, he was the son of the late Irving Sumner Torrey Sr. and the late Alma Margaret (Marks) Torrey.
A graduate of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1962, he worked for twenty years as a Ward Manager for the Wrentham Developmental Center before retiring in 1997.
Irving proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy from 1964 until 1970.
A resident of Rehoboth since 1970, Irving enjoyed working and puttering around his house. He loved motorcycles, especially his Honda Goldwing, and traveled throughout the country with his wife. More than anything, he loved his family, and cherished spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, he leaves his loving children: John Sumner Torrey and his wife, Carolyn (Tisdale) Torrey, of North Attleboro, MA; Tammy Orion and her husband, Jake Orion, of China; Carol Torrey of Wells, VT; and Mylinh Amaral and her husband, Jon Amaral, of Wells, VT. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of twelve grandchildren. Irving was the brother of Sarah Bacon; Henry Torrey; the late Betty Burnett; the late Richard Torrey; and the stepbrother of Rosemary Burrow, and Joseph Florencio.
A private Visitation with Veteran's Honors will be held in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, followed by a private Memorial Service with Veteran's Honors with Rev. Kelly Thibeault officiating.
Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Irving to HUD-VASH, Attention: Voluntary Services – 135, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, to assist homeless veterans secure housing.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guestbook at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020