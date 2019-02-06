Home

Istvan S. Cziria


1937 - 2019
Istvan S. Cziria Notice



NORTH ATTLEBORO – Istvan S. Cziria, 81, of Woodland Rd. passed away peacefully on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence, RI.

Born on October 21, 1937 in Vac, Hungary he was the loving son of the late Istvan and Maria (Berta) Cziria.

He was everyone's handyman especially when it came to carpentry. He loved to travel and ride his motorcycle.

Istvan is survived by his 3 children: Stephen Cziria, Adam Cziria and his wife Kathy, Keith Cziria. His 10 cherished grandchildren: Stephanie, Samantha, Sabrina, Anna, Jennifer, Matthew, Kaylin, Ashlyn, Michael and Eric. His 11 adored great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 siblings: John, Lios and Julia.

Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his grandson Aaron Cziria.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 from 1-3:30pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral home service will begin at 3:30pm. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence RI. 02904.

To sign an online guestbook for Istvan please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
