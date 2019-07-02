Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Jacqueline (Leblanc) Ouimet

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email ATTLEBORO- Jacqueline (Leblanc) Ouimet, 93, a longtime resident of Attleboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long illness, in the evening hours of Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Attleboro Healthcare. She was the devoted and loving wife for 55 years to the late Camille Ouimet, who passed away in 2003.

Born on February 25, 1926, in St. Denis, Quebec, Canada, Jacqueline was the daughter of the late Armand and Antoinette (Bouthilette) Leblanc.

She was raised in Canada and attended boarding school in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec.

In 1949, Jacqueline, along with her husband relocated to Attleboro. She worked as a home maker, while her husband, Camille, owned and operated his own construction business.

Having a passion and talent for singing, Jacqueline was a member of the choir at St. Joseph's Church in Attleboro, for over 30 years. She was also a very accomplished seamstress and took great pride in her work

Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Claudette Chmura and her husband Thomas of Gloucester, MA and Joy Jennings and her husband Steven of Bristol, RI; and also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 71 Linden St., Attleboro, MA 02703.

Private burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro, where Jacqueline will be laid to rest next to her treasured late husband.