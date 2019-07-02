Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193

Jacqueline (Leblanc) Ouimet


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline (Leblanc) Ouimet Notice
ATTLEBORO- Jacqueline (Leblanc) Ouimet, 93, a longtime resident of Attleboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long illness, in the evening hours of Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Attleboro Healthcare. She was the devoted and loving wife for 55 years to the late Camille Ouimet, who passed away in 2003.
Born on February 25, 1926, in St. Denis, Quebec, Canada, Jacqueline was the daughter of the late Armand and Antoinette (Bouthilette) Leblanc.
She was raised in Canada and attended boarding school in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec.
In 1949, Jacqueline, along with her husband relocated to Attleboro. She worked as a home maker, while her husband, Camille, owned and operated his own construction business.
Having a passion and talent for singing, Jacqueline was a member of the choir at St. Joseph's Church in Attleboro, for over 30 years. She was also a very accomplished seamstress and took great pride in her work
Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Claudette Chmura and her husband Thomas of Gloucester, MA and Joy Jennings and her husband Steven of Bristol, RI; and also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 71 Linden St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Private burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro, where Jacqueline will be laid to rest next to her treasured late husband.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now