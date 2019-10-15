|
|
Jacqueline Suzanne Dean of Norton age 33 passed away on Friday October 11, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Ralph T. Dean Boston F.D. Marine unit and Elaine M. (Warfield) Dean of Norton. Loving mother of Anthony T. Ricci of Norton. Sister of Jennifer M. Priestley, Ralph T. Dean Jr. both of Norton, and William D. Dean of Hyde Park. Granddaughter of Mina H. Dean of Plymouth and William C Warfield of Carver. Visiting hours will be held from the Southeast Funeral Home 93 Center St, No. Easton, MA on Wednesday Oct. 16th from 4-8 PM. Services will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday Oct. 17th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019