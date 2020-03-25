|
|
Jacqueline Mae (Wenner) Vibert, R.N., 84, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Monteith Vibert to whom she was married on August 31, 1957.
Born in Bethlehem, PA, on March 11, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Franklin and Beulah Madelin (Leister) Wenner.
She was raised and educated in Bethlehem, PA, where she was a 1954 graduate of Bethlehem High School. She was a 1957 graduate of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her R.N. degree.
Mrs. Vibert last resided in Attleboro Falls, MA, with previous residences in Shawnee Mission, KS, and Seekonk, MA. As a nurse, she was employed by Rhode Island Hospital from 1969 until her retirement in 1998. Mrs. Vibert attended the Newman Congregational Church in Rumford, RI and the Second Congregational Church in Attleboro, MA.
Jackie loved and was loved by her family and friends. She was a talented woman who had many interests. She loved her gardens where she spent many happy hours. She maintained collections of handkerchiefs and enameled brooches. A fun night in her later years might include a night of Trivial Pursuit, or a trip to a casino with friends and a bag full of nickels.
She leaves five daughters: Andrea M. Kumlin of Seekonk, MA; Michelle M. Melo of Attleboro Falls, MA; Allison V. Stickles of Marion, MA; Leslie L. Vibert of North Attleborough, MA and Jamison R. Smida of Stafford, CT; a son: Thomas M. Vibert II of West Palm Beach, FL; two brothers: Thomas F. Wenner of Idaho Falls, ID and Julius J. Wenner of Bethlehem, PA; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by two sisters: Lois A. Cramer of Allentown, PA and Patricia J. Richards of North Attleborough, MA.
Funeral services will be held at a later date following the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.
To share a memory or offer condolences please visit: www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. The family kindly requests that your email is shared for post COVID-19/coronavirus funeral service notification.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020