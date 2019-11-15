Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish
18 Baltic Street
South Attleboro, MA
View Map

Jaime Carter McKenna


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaime Carter McKenna Notice
ATTLEBORO - Jaime Carter McKenna, 43, of Attleboro passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at her home.

Born on March 15, 1976 in Attleboro, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Chick and Janice (Aspinwall) Carter of Clermont, Florida.

Jaime grew up in South Attleboro and was a graduate of Bay View Academy, Class of 1994. She furthered her education at UMass and Bridgewater State College where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.

She was a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics for many years before she followed her heart to be a stay at home mom. Jaime enjoyed working in the yard, interior design, refinishing old furniture and had a passion for helping people but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jaime is survived by her three children, Charley, Cole and Brody and their father, Stephen McKenna all of Attleboro. She was the special mother to Alex (Xaiv) Suarez; sister of Sara Carter of Clermont, Florida and also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jaime was the sister of the late Charles (Chickie) Carter.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, November 17th, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St. Attleboro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, November 18th in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, 18 Baltic Street, South Attleboro, MA 02703. Burial will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jaime's name to the Lyme Center of New England, 573 Mendon Road, Suite 3, Cumberland, RI 02864.
For directions or to send Jaime's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaime's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -