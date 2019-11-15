|
ATTLEBORO - Jaime Carter McKenna, 43, of Attleboro passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at her home.
Born on March 15, 1976 in Attleboro, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Chick and Janice (Aspinwall) Carter of Clermont, Florida.
Jaime grew up in South Attleboro and was a graduate of Bay View Academy, Class of 1994. She furthered her education at UMass and Bridgewater State College where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology.
She was a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics for many years before she followed her heart to be a stay at home mom. Jaime enjoyed working in the yard, interior design, refinishing old furniture and had a passion for helping people but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jaime is survived by her three children, Charley, Cole and Brody and their father, Stephen McKenna all of Attleboro. She was the special mother to Alex (Xaiv) Suarez; sister of Sara Carter of Clermont, Florida and also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jaime was the sister of the late Charles (Chickie) Carter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, November 17th, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St. Attleboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, November 18th in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, 18 Baltic Street, South Attleboro, MA 02703. Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jaime's name to the Lyme Center of New England, 573 Mendon Road, Suite 3, Cumberland, RI 02864.
For directions or to send Jaime's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019