James A. Langille was born in Taunton, MA on November 17, 1929 and passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the loving son of William Currie and Emma Elizabeth (King) Langille.
Jim was married to his wife Marilyn (Jordan) Langille for nearly 64 years, at the time of her passing on March 31, 2019.
Jim was raised in Taunton and attended Taunton Public Schools. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. After his service in the Army, he attended Barber School in Boston, MA. In 1955, Jim founded and operated Suburban Barbershop on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, until he retired in 1989.
Jim and Marilyn were long-time residents of West Mansfield, MA. They were members of the First Christian Church, where Jim served as a trustee and deacon for many years. Jim enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and he especially loved RV'ing across country with Marilyn during their retirement years. He had a passion for woodworking, and learned the fine art of stain glass crafting. He even made and installed stained glass windows, in the church he and Marilyn loved and attended in West Mansfield.
Jim is survived by his son Blake C. Langille and his wife Denise of Mesa, AZ, James M. Langille and his partner Susan Colbert of Attleboro, MA, and Mark C. Langille and his wife Hilary of Westford, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Jessica Przybylinski, Rachel Bilsborough, James M. Langille, Jr., Avery Szczepanek, Hunter Langille, Elijah Langille. He was the great grandfather of Tyler, Ayden, and Leah Przybylinski, and Penolope Bilsborough, and the dear brother of Donald, Florence, Carol, Joan, and David.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, June 29th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sherman Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, in memory of his wife Marilyn Langille.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.