James A. Mitchell, Jr., age 87, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Margery H. (Russell) Mitchell, to whom he was wed for fifty-eight years at the time of her death on October 15, 2013.
Born in Everett, MA on March 17, 1933, he was a loving son of the late James A. Mitchell, Sr. and Jennie F. (Gutkowski) Pavadore.
Jim grew up in South Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, where he was a standout baseball pitcher. Upon graduation, he had the opportunity to play on the Batavia Clippers, a farm team of the Pittsburg Pirates. His career in baseball was interrupted while he proudly served his country for two years as a member of the United States Army during the time of the Korean War.
A resident of Mansfield for over sixty years, Mr. Mitchell was the proud owner and operator of Mitchell Associates, a company which serviced the water purification industry.
Jim's family was truly the focal point of his life and he held sacred, a lifelong passion for baseball. He was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and also a member and softball player at the Foxboro VFW. He enjoyed taking trips and vacationing in upstate Maine and on Cape Cod and received so much pleasure following and attending his grandchildren's events while they were growing up.
He is survived by his devoted daughter Patricia A. Burgess and her husband Richard, Sr. of North Attleboro. He was the adoring grandfather of Michelle Marsella and her husband James of Raynham and Richard Burgess, Jr. and his wife Caitlin of North Andover. He was the proud great grandfather of Evelyn. He was the dear brother of the late John Mitchell and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside funeral services, with military honors, on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 1 Franklin St., Mansfield. Those attending are asked to please wear a face covering and respect others by keeping social distance.
Visiting hours are omitted and when times are safer, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a place and date to be announced later.
Those wishing may remember Jim with a donation in his memory made to the Hope Health Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.