Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 James "Archie" Arno Jr.,

1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers James "Archie" Arno Jr., 65, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday,

March 22, 2019 at home, with his cherished family at his side. He was the beloved

husband of the late Lisa A. (Desrosiers) Arno, who passed away on May 25, 2017.

Born on April 15, 1953 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late James Archie Arno

Sr. and the late Grace L. (Proulx) Arno.

A resident of North Attleboro for the past fifty years, he previously lived in Plainville,

MA, where he attended Plainville United Methodist Church. Archie worked for thirty-

five years as a Truck Driver for U.S. Ecology.

A truly warm and caring man, he loved music and playing the guitar, reading, drawing,

playing cards, and building model airplanes and cars. Archie treasured spending time

with his family and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: James C. Arno and his wife, Marie Lebarbier of France;

and Peter M. Arno and his partner, Elizabeth A. Brady, of North Attleboro, MA. Archie

was the proud and adoring grandfather of Elsie Arno and Emmitt Arno, both of North

Attleboro. He was the dear brother of Elsie Mae Skinner of Plainville, MA, and the late

Cindie Grace Arno. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Archie by gathering for

a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. in the

Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village

of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at

6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Archie to Plainville United

Methodist Church, 16 E. Bacon Street, Plainville, MA 02762.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please

visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161

Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices