|
|
James "Archie" Arno Jr., 65, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday,
March 22, 2019 at home, with his cherished family at his side. He was the beloved
husband of the late Lisa A. (Desrosiers) Arno, who passed away on May 25, 2017.
Born on April 15, 1953 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late James Archie Arno
Sr. and the late Grace L. (Proulx) Arno.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past fifty years, he previously lived in Plainville,
MA, where he attended Plainville United Methodist Church. Archie worked for thirty-
five years as a Truck Driver for U.S. Ecology.
A truly warm and caring man, he loved music and playing the guitar, reading, drawing,
playing cards, and building model airplanes and cars. Archie treasured spending time
with his family and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: James C. Arno and his wife, Marie Lebarbier of France;
and Peter M. Arno and his partner, Elizabeth A. Brady, of North Attleboro, MA. Archie
was the proud and adoring grandfather of Elsie Arno and Emmitt Arno, both of North
Attleboro. He was the dear brother of Elsie Mae Skinner of Plainville, MA, and the late
Cindie Grace Arno. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Archie by gathering for
a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. in the
Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village
of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at
6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Archie to Plainville United
Methodist Church, 16 E. Bacon Street, Plainville, MA 02762.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please
visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161
Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019