Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main St. Mansfield , MA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint Mary's Church 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield , MA View Map James C. McCauley

1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers James C. McCauley, age 89, of Bolton, formerly of Grand island, NY and Mansfield passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the home of his son in Sterling. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn H. (Wenzel) McCauley, to whom he was wed for forty-six years at the time of her death on January 23, 2015.







Born in Middletown, CT on March 18, 1930, he was a loving son of the late Leo R. and Veronica (Carini) McCauley.







Jim grew up in Mansfield and was a 1948 graduate of Mansfield High School, where he served as Class President in his junior and senior years. He was also active in athletics playing baseball and basketball and served as team captain for three years.







Jim furthered his studies and in 1952 was in the first graduating class at Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. While at Stonehill, he was also a member of the Varsity Basketball Team.







After graduating from college, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in Kentucky and at 2nd Army Headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland in the Assignment Division. He was honorably discharged in 1954 with the rank of Corporal.







Prior to retiring, Mr. McCauley spent his entire working career in the oil industry at Sun Oil Company for thirty-six years. He held various managerial positions and retired as the Division Sales and Distribution Manager for the Eastern US.







Jim also served as a speaker for the Massachusetts and New York State Petroleum Council Speakers Bureau and for many years was President for the Sun Oil Co. of New England Retirees Club. He enjoyed sports, reading and playing piano as hobbies and dabbling in the stock market.







He is survived by his devoted children: Mary Ellen Shelzi and her husband Louis of Orange, NH, Jennifer L. Stern and her husband Derek of Barrington, RI and Christopher M. McCauley and his wife Marcy Burt McCauley of Sterling. He was the dear brother of Muriel Buck and her husband Roger of Newport, RI and the cherished grandfather of Marcello, Alaina, James and Sadie.







His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.







Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







Those wishing, may remember James with a donation in his memory made to the Bolton Senior Center, 600 Main St., Bolton, MA 01740. www.fosbolton.org







To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices