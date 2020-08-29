James D. Pitt, 85, of Norfolk passed away at Newton Wellesley Hospital with his family at his bedside. He was the husband of Joni (Sullivan ) Pitt for the past 62 years.
Born in Norwood, August 7,1935, the son of the late William and Olga (Holst) Pitt, Jim spent his entire life living in Norfolk in the house that he built .
Jim had spent three decades employed with the Boston Globe/New York Times retiring as superintendent of the delivery department, working along with a large contingent of Teamsters.
His earlier employment included the lumber business where he developed a lifelong passion for building and carpentry.
Mr. Pitt had also been a member of the Norfolk Police Department in the 1960 for five years.
He spent 14 years in the Yankee Division of the Massachusetts National Guard leaving as a Master Sergeant.
Much of Jim's free time was spent every year on a large vegetable garden and supporting his wife and daughters with their equestrian endeavors, saying he was in charge of supply and transportation. He also hayed the many fields of Norfolk with his longtime friends Jim Foley.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Seana Pitt and her husband Stephen Kelley of Cape Cod, Dr. Kara Pitt and her husband John Polcari of Sherborn, James S. Pitt and his wife Amy Lucchese of Wrentham and Erika Pitt of Medway.
He is also survived by his grandsons, Stephen James and Chase Cogan Kelley and Quinn L. and Rhys A. Polcari.
He achieved his primary goal in life of being a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law Claire Pitt of Norfolk, his brother-in-law Ernest Sullivan and his wife Margery of Braintree and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late, Margery LaGrange, Edith Narbit, William and David Pitt.
Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a late date to be announced.
Burial will be in Norfolk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Habitat for Humanity 240 Commercial St. suite 411, Boston, MA 02109 or the MSPCA 350 S. Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain , MA 02130,or the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).