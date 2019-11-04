|
|
James "Scott" Dolan, 48, of Raynham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Quincy, MA, he was the son of James M. and Sis (Regan) Dolan, of Raynham.He attended Raynham Schools and earned an Associates degree from Massasoit Community College.
Scott was a soccer coach in the Easton area and surrounding towns for over twenty five years.
He was extremely passionate about Soccer and took pride in being a positive role model to the children whom he coached. His life lessons and mentoring created lasting impressions on each player, as he had an instinct for recognizing their abilities, nurturing their talent and making each one feel special. His words of encouragement on and off the field will echo in the hearts of all he knew: "Hey Sunshine" - "Have Courage" - "Big Girl Soccer".
In addition to coaching, he enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland which he visited many times. His soccer career took him to places like New Orleans and to St. Thomas, where he later returned to perform charitable work after the island was hit by a devastating hurricane. He made connections wherever he ventured and his kind nature fostered lasting friendships that endured time and distance. He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved having a drink amongst friends. Scott was a caring and devoted person who will be missed by all that knew him.
Besides his parents, Jim and Sis, he leaves his girlfriend, Marlene Leal; a brother, Michael J. Dolan, and his wife, Lisa, of Mansfield, MA; a sister, Michelle A. Dolan, and her fiancé, Mark Dwyer, of Centerville, MA; three nieces, Taryn Dolan, Haley Dolan, and Shannon Lantz; a nephew, Brendan Costello; and many extended family members and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 7:00pm, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square)
Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home.
Interment will be privately held
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or perform a random act of kindness in his memory would be deeply appreciated.
For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019