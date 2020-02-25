|
|
Dr. James (Jim) Domenic Deleppo, age 80, passed away after a sudden and unexpected battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Ralph and Grace (D'Ambrosi) Deleppo.
Jim was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on April 7, 1939. He completed his undergraduate studies at Fairfield University and earned his Masters/Doctorate degrees at Boston University. He and his wife Isabel were married in Waterbury at St. Lucy's Church on August 18, 1972.
Jim practiced at both the Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury VA Hospitals for 37 years, while also teaching for a number of years at Tufts Medical School. Jim ran his private practice for 42 years in Foxboro up until his death. He was soulfully dedicated to his profession as a clinical psychologist and loved helping people in any way he could.
Jim cherished time spent with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed visits to Cape Cod, taking leisurely bicycle rides with his wife, watching sunsets, and eating good food. He was an unconditionally loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of Isabel Maria (Montes Vides) Deleppo. Loving father of Shala Deleppo Siew and her husband Bennett of Denver, CO and Jim Deleppo and his wife Kristin of Morristown, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Asante, Aiyanna and Alessandro Siew and Elena and Camren Deleppo. Brother of Michelle Rotatori of FL and the late Bill, Phil, Dante and Ralph Deleppo.
A memorial Mass will be held at a place and date to be announced. Please visit the funeral home web site for updated information at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020