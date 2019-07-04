Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map James Douglas Mayall

1939 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email James Douglas Mayall, age 80, of Mansfield, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Carol J. (McCarthy) Mayall, to whom he was wed for fifty-two years.







Born in Attleboro, MA on March 18, 1939, he was a dear son of the late James J. and Marjorie F. (Thomas) Mayall.







A lifelong resident of Mansfield, Doug grew up in town, was a 1958 graduate of Mansfield High and attended Wentworth Institute.







Following a career that spanned forty-two years at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mr. Mayall retired with the position of a drafting supervisor. After retiring, he volunteered his assistance for several years in the welding department at Attleboro High School and later worked at the Foxborough Country Club.







Doug was a member of Mansfield Congregational Church, a 32nd Degree Mason and formerly served as a member of the Board of Directors at Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.







Doug's family was truly the focal point of his life. He was an accomplished woodworker who assisted in the construction of his home in which he proudly raised his family and received so much pleasure building toys for his adoring grandchildren.







Mr. Mayall was also an avid motorcyclist and when younger, coached little league and served as a member of the Band Parents. He will always be remembered for the love he shared for the former household pets that adorned his home.







In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Tracey J. Mayall Ledoux and her husband Ray of Tewksbury and James C. Mayall and his wife Marin of Belmont. He was the cherished grandfather of Charlotte and Tyler Mayall and Jack and Aubrey Ledoux. He is also survived by his in-laws, nieces and close friends.







Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life of Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.







Visitation will be held prior to the services on Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home.







In place of flowers, Doug's family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.







Published in Sun Chronicle on July 4, 2019