NORTH ATTLEBORO – James E. Bound, 72, of East Washington St., formerly of Naples, FL. passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 surrounded by his daughters at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Lenore (Quinn) Paquin.



Born on January 27, 1947 in Trenton, NJ he was the son of the late George and Helen (Nidak) Bound.



James graduated from Trenton, NJ High School.



He proudly served in the United States Navy for 23 years and worked as a North Attleboro veteran's agent for 10 years.



James was a member of the Amvets, American Legion, VFW, and the Masons. He loved playing cards and going to Casinos. James was also an avid traveler and an avid sports fan both professional and college. Above all he was a family man.



He is survived by: His 2 daughters: Jill (Paquin) Curreri and husband Joseph of Beverly; Leslie Paquin and husband Joseph Fontneau of North Attleboro. His brother: Ronald Bound and his wife Marie. His sister in law: Ann Bound. His cherished grandson: Robert James Paquin Curreri and many loving nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his Brother George Bound and his daughter Julie Paquin.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday April 27th 2019 in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro from 9-10:30am. A mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Mary's Church 14 Park St. North Attleboro at 11am. Burial will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lenore's Pantry, North Attleboro Board of Health Office, 43 South Washington St. North Attleboro.



