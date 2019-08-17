|
|
James Eric Jodoin, age 52, of Mansfield, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He will forever be remembered by his loving companion Patti M. Dumont, of Taunton. He was born in Attleboro, MA on October 15th, 1966 to Thursa (Bilsborough) Jodoin of North Attleboro and the late Henry Jodoin. Educated in North Attleboro, Jim later moved to Mansfield where he owned and operated "Jim's Auto Services and Towing". Jim's Auto has been in business for more than 30 years, 20 of them being in Mansfield. He was an extremely hard worker and would always strive to maintain the amazing reputation that his business had and will continue to have throughout the years. Jim was also a member of the N. Attleboro Elks and enjoyed visiting all the local lodges.
Jim had a passion for just about anything that had a motor. He spent many of his hours working on and riding his "Big Boy Toys", especially his boats and motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his cherished grandson, Myles James Davis. Jim was an amazing partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his companion Patti, Jim leaves his son: Christopher Jodoin of Woburn; His daughters: Cortney Jodoin of Carbondale, IL, Correna Jodoin of Revere, and Leah Davis and her husband Christopher of Plainville; His sisters: Lisa Dillon and her husband the late Mark Dillon of North Attleboro, and Marion Berard of Plainville; His brother: Henry Jodoin and his wife Tammy of Rehoboth; His beloved grandson: Myles James Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019