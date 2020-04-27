|
|
ATTLEBORO- James "Jim" F. Dufort, 67, of Attleboro, passed away at his home, surrounded by the love, comfort, and care of his wife and two sons, on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the devoted and beloved husband to the love of his life, Dolores (Duphily) Dufort.
Born on September 25, 1952, in Attleboro, he was the loving son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Swistak) Dufort.
A man committed to giving back and making a difference in the community he grew up in, Jim enjoyed an illustrious and admirable career as a police officer, patrolling the streets of Attleboro. Over his distinguished 36-year career with the Attleboro Police Department, Jim was well respected throughout the city for his dedication and service to the public.
In addition to his police-work, Jim and his wife were the owners of Dufort Landscaping. He built his company up from working with a single lawn-mower to running a successful landscaping and plowing company with his wife and sons.
Jim was a dedicated family member and friend, making sure that his family and friends had what they needed whether it be meals, help, or companionship. He enjoyed spending time with others. Many will remember him as "The Candy Man", always with a smile and a pocket full of candy for the kids. His sense of humor, kindness, and stories were known by many.
A man strong in his faith, Jim was a practicing Catholic. He and his family were longtime parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro. Jim enjoyed traveling, both with his family and on his own, and has made many pilgrimages throughout his lifetime.
Jim was active and involved in many organizations. He was a lively member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Attleboro Lodge #1014, where he consistently strived to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity. He also belonged to the Rhode Island Muzzle Loaders Club, where he enjoyed socializing with his friends and fellow members.
In his spare time, Jim loved to spend time in his garden. He was a well-known "green thumb" and would often grow and pick fresh vegetables for his family and friends to enjoy. Above all, Jim was truly most happy when he was in the presence of and making memories with his friends and family, especially his wife, sons, and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his two cherished and proud sons, Aaron J. Dufort and his wife Chrysti (Carter) and Eric J. Dufort and his wife Bethany (Harrop); his six grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Elliana, Lillian, Christopher, and Coleson; his three brothers, John Dufort, Jerome Dufort, and Jay Dufort; his two sisters, Mary Jayne Brillon and Jo-Ann McCarthy; and also numerous extended family members, friends, and fellow officers of the Attleboro Police Department.
In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Dufort.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend James's visitation on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and Commonwealth of MA directive, only 10 people will be allowed into the facility at a time. Staff will be present both inside and outside the funeral home to assist and direct.
All are invited to attend Jim's graveside service on Wednesday. April 29, 2020, at 10 AM at St. Stephens Cemetery, South Main Street, Attleboro. If you plan on attending, there will be no procession; please meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
To offer Jim's family a message of condolence or to send a remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2020