James G. Lent, age 77, of Norton, passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann G. (Nacke) Lent, to whom he was wed for nearly fifty-eight years.
Born in Attleboro Ma, on September 22,1942, he was the loving son of the late Grafton "Archie" and Eva (Crowell) Lent.
Jim grew up in Norton, graduated high school from Bristol Aggie in Dighton and has lived in Norton his whole life. He was a Veteran and joined the United States Army immediately after graduating high school. He served in Alaska and Virginia until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Mr. Lent worked for over thirty years as Head Steward at the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 1014 in Attleboro, MA.
Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family & friends out on the water. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, golf and classic Hollywood movies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving daughters: Deborah Williams and her husband Timothy Williams of Rehoboth and Sherri Lent and her longtime companion Jorge Dias of Dartmouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Christopher Blanchard and his wife Jessica of Attleboro, Kyle Williams and his partner David Groccia of Providence, Chelsea Livermon and her husband Vincent of Fall River, the late Timothy Blanchard and was the great grandfather of Bella Blanchard, Jocelyn Blanchard and Cameron Blanchard.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a memorial gathering in celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, September 19th from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks, 887 South Main Street, Attleboro.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com