James Hamor July 11, 1946 - January 21, 2020
ATTLEBORO - James Hamor, 73, of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Morton Hospital in Taunton following a short illness.
James was the son of the late Herbert and Edna (Bennoch) Hamor.
Born in Bar Harbor, Maine, James spent most of his life in the Attleboro area.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carrie Hamor and his brother Donald Hamor.
He is survived by his sister, Sandy Viens and her husband Greg of Attleboro, and several nieces and nephews.
James will be remembered as easy-going and silly, never one to take life too seriously. He enjoyed animals and had many beloved pets over the years.
Visitation respectfully omitted.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro.
Burial will follow in the St. Johns Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
For directions or to send James family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020