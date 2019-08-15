|
James J. Darragh, Sr., age 96, of Mansfield, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare in St. Charles, Missouri. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie M. (D'Onofrio) Darragh, to whom he was wed for twenty-five years at the time of her death on December 30, 1977
Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1923, he was a loving son of the late Hugh and Mary (Shannon) Darragh.
Jim grew up and was educated in Brooklyn and was a graduate of the New York School of Printing. During WWII, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was stationed aboard the SS192 Sailfish, a high decorated submarine and was honorably discharged from active duty on December 12, 1945.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Darrragh had been employed as a sanitary engineer for the City of New York Sanitation Department.
A resident of Mansfield for the past four years, he was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and while living in Brooklyn was a parishioner of Saint Frances de Chantal Church.
In his retirement years, Jim was an avid dancer and an active member of the Brooklyn Senior Center. His hobbies included inside gardening and growing bonsai trees. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his devoted children: Michele M. Miranne and her husband Joseph of Port Washington, New York, Marian V. Morales and her husband William of St. Louis, Missouri, James J. Darragh, Jr. and his wife Staci of Mansfield and Gerard W. Darragh of Mansfield. He was pre-deceased by 9 siblings and is also survived by his adoring 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and several generations of many nieces and nephews.
His funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, August 19th at 1:00 P.M. at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, New York.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or the Mansfield Adult Day Health Center, 300 Branch St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019