1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers James. K. "Jay" Musto, age 56, recently of Foxboro, a former lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Patricia A. Adams- Musto, with whom he celebrated thirty-three years of marriage in January.







Born in Attleboro, MA on January 30, 1963, he was the loving and adoring son of James H. and Mary C. (Hill) Musto of North Falmouth.







Jay grew up in Mansfield, was a 1981 graduate of Mansfield High School and a 1986 graduate of Wentworth Institute where he received his bachelor's degree in construction management.







For the majority of his working career, Jay was employed as a general superintendent for Hodess Construction Corporation in North Attleboro and had also previously worked for Suffolk Construction in Boston.







Jay had many interests, but his greatest passions in life were his family, skiing, boating, fishing and hiking. He enjoyed engaging in weekend projects the house and loved spending time in Vermont. Jay was especially proud of his family's second home he built in Vershire, Vermont







Jay will be sadly missed by his family and the many lives he touched throughout his journey in life. His kindness, loyalty to others, and compassionate and gentle mannerism will never be forgotten, and his memory will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.







In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his devoted daughters and the apples of his eye: Angelina A. Musto and her husband Jonathan Donnelly of North Attleboro and Julia A. Musto of Colorado. He was the dear older brother of Amy E. Musto and her partner Michelle Reilly of New York and the late Timothy P. Musto. Jay also leaves behind his loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many-many wonderful friends.







His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will be private.







Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, Jay's family has requested that donations in his memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Department at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.







Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North main St., Mansfield.







