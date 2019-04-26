Home

Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471

James Manning Warren


1996 - 2019
James Manning Warren Notice

James Manning Warren, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2019 in Attleboro.

A loyal friend to many, James was born on June 22, 1996 in Norwood and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He was employed by Walmart in shipping and receiving. James enjoyed working on cars, welding and racing dirt bikes. He was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed music. James was will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Beloved son of Manning Warren of Attleboro and Jacqueline Randall and her companion Cliff Roberts of Foxborough. Cherished grandson of Anne Randall of Gloucester VA and loving brother of Jessica Travers and her husband Cory of Foxborough. Treasured nephew and cousin to many loving aunt's, uncles and cousins. Unconditionally loved by countless friends lucky enough to know his heart of gold.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 29 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12:30 PM at St. Vincent de Paul, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
