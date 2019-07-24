Services Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St Franklin , MA 02038 508-528-0011 Funeral service 10:00 AM Saint Mary's Catholic Church One Church Square Franklin , MA View Map James Paul Hogan

1963 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email James Paul Hogan, of Franklin, Massachusetts passed away, July 19, 2019, at the age of 55, surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with Renal Cancer since October of 2017.



Jim was born on August 18, 1963 in Muskegon, Michigan, son of Lois A. and the late James E. Hogan. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kristin A. (Brutosky) Hogan and their three children, Tyler (25), Hailee (22), and Shelby (21), as well as his five siblings and their spouses, Pam (Paul) Strockis, Ed (June) Hogan, Mike (Judi) Hogan, Bob (Mary Kay) Hogan, Pat Hogan and through marriage, Patricia Gerow-Hallquist (Mother-in-law), Scott (Lilly) Brutosky and Steve (Anne) Brutosky. Jim has 35 nieces and nephews.



Jim graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1982, Muskegon Community College in 1984 and Western Michigan University in 1986 with a Bachelors in Business Administration. Jim married Kristin Brutosky on July 6, 1991 at the Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, in Jackson, Michigan.



He spent 39 years in the retail industry, the first 14 years during high school, through college and after graduation at K-Mart. He began as a stock clerk and soon advanced to district manager. Jim joined Target in 1994 in Louisville, Kentucky. He held various positions for the company in stores and at headquarters in many states prior to his current role as Senior Group Vice President of the New England area, where he has resided with his family for the last 15 years. Jim was an extremely dedicated team member highly regarded for his many contributions to the company, including the success of Target's entrance on the East Coast. He spent 25 exciting and challenging years living out his passion of developing people and working hard to make the lives of every team member, peer, colleague and guest he interacted with better.



Jim was active in numerous community programs during his Target career. He spent 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and participated in countless Target volunteer programs from improving communities and education.



Jim was an amazing man who made a difference in the lives of so many. He often joked that if he were to write a book it would only be one page, the first half would be about saying "please" and the second half about saying "thank you". We will always remember his positive attitude and passion for people and his love for life, family, and friends, all who are better today because their paths crossed. He leaves this world with a lasting legacy, and parting words of advice to go out and love one another.



Visitation hours will be private with the immediate family and close friends. All are welcome to attend the funeral service at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, at One Church Square in Franklin, MA on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10am with internment to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center in Jim's honor at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/jimhogan. The donations will be directed to Renal (Kidney) Cancer research by Dr. Toni Choueiri and his team, Jim's incredible oncologist at DF that kept him positive and comfortable until the very end. The Hogan5 are extremely thankful for the love, support and encouragement during this difficult time, specifically VNA Hospice Care, Target Family, and Dana Farber Cancer Center.



The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Hogan family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 24, 2019