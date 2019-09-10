Home

Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map

James R. Dunleavey Jr.


2019 - 2019
James R. Dunleavey Jr. Notice
James R. Dunleavey, Jr., age 53, of Plainville, formerly of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.



Born in Norwood, MA on May 30, 1966, he was a loving and faithful son of the late James R., Sr. and Jean M. (Savino) Dunleavey.



Jimmy grew up and was educated in Mansfield. Along with his family, he helped in the day to day operation of the former Jim's Sunoco on Copeland Drive in Mansfield.



He loved spending time with his adoring family, trips to area casinos and took great pride maintaining the family swimming pool. Jimmy was also an avid New England sports fan, whose favorite teams to cheer on were the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.



He is survived by his devoted daughter Felicia E. Dunleavey and her companion Stephen Hahn of Orange, MA and his cherished grandson Julian. He was the dear brother of Sandra J. Moore and her husband Robert of Norton, Judith F. Hodgdon and her husband Maurice of New Hampshire, Janet M. Thurston and her husband Mark of Mansfield and Susan E. Krueck of Plainville. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, including Jennifer L. Wilson and her husband Gerry of Plainville, with whom he made his home, along with his sister Susan.



His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint John's Cemetery in Attleboro.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.



To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
