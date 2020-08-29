1/1
James R. Thibault
1945 - 2020
James R. Thibault, 74, of Mansfield passed away suddenly at home on August 26, 2020. He was born to Alma "Mae" and Robert Thibault on September 5, 1945. He was the loving husband of Shirley Rounds Thibault for 52 years. Jim was the devoted father of Laurie Beth Chin and her husband, Craig Chin, of Attleboro and Kent James Thibault and his wife, Christmas "CJ" Thibault, of Mansfield. He was the adoring grandfather of Craig "Anthony" Chin II, Mirielle Chin, Cameron Thibault, and Wesley Thibault.

He also leaves behind his brother, Paul Thibault, and his wife, Deborah, of Mansfield, his brother, David Thibault, and his wife, Patricia, of Vermont, his sister, Gwen Wohlrab, of Washington, his sister, Gail Cauger, and her husband, Robert, of North Attleboro, his sister, Patricia Corbett, and her husband, Lee, of Florida, and his sister, Nancy Thibault, of Washington. He was the brother of the late Gene Thibault and brother-in-law of the late Henry Wohlrab. He leaves behind his brother-in-law, Arthur Rounds, and his wife, Carole, of Foxboro as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jim was a graduate of Mansfield High School, class of 1963. After high school he joined the Navy where he saw much of the world. He served his country in Sicily and later in Vietnam, with the Seabees in MCB-12. After returning home, he worked in many capacities for the US Postal Service, most notably several decades in Foxboro and Mansfield. He retired as the Postmaster of Pocasset.

Jim truly had a heart of gold and cared deeply about his family. He liked taking walks with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren, celebrating life's milestones with loved ones, and golfing with his friends. He had a love of learning and had many different interests. He especially enjoyed his Saturday nights out with Shirl, Art and Carole. Jim had a great smile and laugh. He was friendly and helpful and always ready to offer a joke or advice. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro on Tuesday, September 1st at 11 o'clock. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's name to: Our Daily Bread, Mansfield's Food Pantry at 15 West St. Mansfield, MA or www.mansfieldfoodpantry.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rock Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 28, 2020
Great neighbor and a walker RIP.
Emery Visconti
August 28, 2020
Jim was a wonderful man. He always had a ready smile and cheerful remark when we attended the Mansfield United Methodist Church. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences go to Shirley and the entire Thibault family.
Jeanne Heaton
Friend
