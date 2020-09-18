ATTLEBORO – James Robert Malley (Retired APD), 65, of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Born on April 3, 1955 in Boston, MA, he was a son of Zigrida (Busmanis) Malley and the late Robert G. Malley.
Jimmy grew up in the Hyde Park section of Boston from 1955 until 1986 when he moved to Attleboro and had been a resident since. He was a graduate of Don Bosco Technical High School.
Jimmy was someone who was uncommonly generous, warm and always willing to help out. Whether it was putting a boat in the water or making up a drink for you. He loved fishing and hunting in Maine with his nephew Wayne, cousin Andis and his good friends, Alex and Paul. Jimmy enjoyed cooking and spending time with his son, little Jimmy, family and friends. You could always find Jimmy tinkering with something or in his own words "monkeying around".
Jimmy loved mostly being a police officer, in his 39.6 years of service with both the Boston Police Dept. and Attleboro Police Dept. While on the Attleboro Police Dept. he was involved with the Traffic Unit, Radio Repair and Cruiser Install for the station, diver for the Special Response Team and he worked the Command Post during events. In 1993, he received a Letter of Accommodation for his service. You could always see Jimmy on the motorcycle around the city or participating in parades. He will be loved and missed greatly by his family and brothers in arms.
Jimmy was proud member of the Massachusetts Police Association, Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police and the Attleboro Police Association.
He is survived by his son, James S. Malley of Attleboro; his two sisters, Sandra Malley of Mashpee and Deborah Gorrell of Jacksonville, FL and his nephew, Wayne Paul Jr. of Walpole.
He was the cousin of the late Andis Busmanis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro. Burial will take place privately at a later date.
The family has requested that all First Responders wear their Class A uniform to the visitation services.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
To send Jimmy's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com