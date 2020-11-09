1/1
James S. Brennan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Brennan, 84, of North Attleboro, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla (Wright) Brennan, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Born in Attleboro on October 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Raymond and Agnes (Levis) Brennan. Jim was a graduate of Coyle Cassidy High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He remained an active alumnus and lifelong fan of the Fighting Irish. After college he served proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He joined his father and uncle in the Jeweled Cross Company in North Attleboro, and later became President and sole operator until retirement. He was very proud of building the company and establishing a respected national sales force. He was very active in the church goods community and served as President of the National Church Goods Association. He enjoyed sailing and racing on Narragansett Bay and vacationing with Priscilla in St. Thomas. Jim was an avid golfer and longtime member of Highland Country Club in Attleboro, where he also severed as President. His greatest joy was in spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Priscilla, Jim is survived by their five children, Colleen Brennan-Martinez and her husband Fernando J. Martinez MD, of New York City, New York, James S. "Jay" Brennan II and his wife Cynthia Brennan of North Attleboro, Patricia A. Diamond and her husband David of North Attleboro, Erin M. Beyer and her husband Gary of North Attleboro, and Kathleen M. Augusto and her husband Victor of North Attleboro, their grandchildren, Margaret Martinez and her husband Drew Teer of Atlanta, GA, Fernando Martinez and his wife Katie of Medford, James S. Brennan III of North Attleboro, Brianne Brennan of North Attleboro, Sean Diamond of North Attleboro, Amanda Diamond of Newton, Derek Beyer of Plymouth, MA., Deirdre Augusto of North Attleboro, Lisa O'Neill and her husband Ross of Attleboro, Justin Augusto and his wife Amanda of North Attleboro. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Catherine Teer, Layla and Cole Augusto, and Miles O'Neill, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of Maureen Browne and her husband Greg of St. Louis, MO, Catherine Barone of Attleboro and the late Louise Siddall.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements under the direction of the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home are private. The funeral will be live-streamed by going to the following link https://www.facebook.com/Transfiguration-of-the-Lord-Parish-North-Attleborough-106529317647894

Please visit the Duffy-Poule website for the link www.duffy-poule.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Bishop Feehan High School, care of Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, to establish a scholarship fund that will assist a Saint Mary's Sacred Heart student as they continue their education at Bishop Feehan High School. This legacy recognizes Jim's unending commitment to Catholic Education which he supported as an active fundraiser throughout his life.

To send Jim's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved