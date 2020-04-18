|
Jan Lynn Franklin, age 74, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend of so
many. Unexpectedly passed away on April 13th, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. He is now at peace.
Jan was born in New Jersey on November 28, 1945. He was the son of the late Alphonse and
Mary (Seltsam) LeBlanc. Jan retired after 47 years as a Principal Systems Engineer for
Invensys (formerly known as The Foxboro Company). He served his country proudly as a
member of the US Navy during the time of the Vietnam War from 1963-1969. Jan was a sonar
technician stationed on the DD 692 Destroyer USS Allen Sumner.
Jan is survived by his children, Colleen Mary Franklin-Reis and Sean Joseph Franklin- their
mother Eileen Franklin, three beautiful Grandchildren Jana Reis age 9, Joshua Reis age 4, and
Brandon Franklin age 3, beloved friend and life partner Beverly Ann Souza Franklin, Brothers
Ronald Franklin and wife Maria Franklin, and Edmund LeBlanc and wife Kathy LeBlanc, niece
and nephews Phillip Franklin and Patricia Franklin children Carly and Tristan, Melissa LeBlanc
and fiance Trent Kolste, Matt LeBlanc and Jorie LeBlanc daughter Emrie, and former step son
Mike Gilbert as well as so many amazing friends and extended family.
Jan had a love for Sport Fishing (Most of all), Cooking, Gardening, and ,of course, entertaining
his many many beloved family and friends. He was always up for a cook-out or clam boil! Or
firing up the smoker to smoke fish or various meats. Lobster and any seafood were staple
foods. A proud father who loved his children endlessly. His 3 grandchildren were such a joy in
his life and he was a fantastic spoiler! He was a devoted brother and son. Family was so
important to Jan. It was a privilege to be loved by Jan. His co-workers spoke highly of him as a
brilliant man, he had a smile that could light up a room and his laugh was infectious. Jan had a
wonderful sense of humor and was just a great guy to be around. He will be deeply missed by
all who loved him.
Funeral Arrangements at the RJ Ross Funeral Home are private. The Family plans to hold a
memorial service at a later date to be announced.
Memorial donations in in honor of Jan can be sent to The National Veterans Foundation online
at nvf.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020