1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Jane A. Seyboth, 85, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Saint Elizabeth Manor on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Born in Pawtucket on November 19, 1933, Jane was a longtime resident of Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Annette (Caron) Brillon.



Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank C. Seyboth, Jr., and her siblings, Dorris H. Traynor, Lorette Orlando, Loraine Brillon, Ralph H. Brillon, Jr., and Ronald P. Brillon. She is survived by her twin sister Janet C. Jackson of Attleboro, her sister Joan L. Callahan, her five children, Jeffrey Seyboth and his wife Linda of Seekonk, Gary Seyboth and his wife Valerie of North Providence, Cheryl Cocce and her husband Chip of Barrington, Bruce Seyboth of Cumberland, and Frank Seyboth and his wife Jennifer of Mansfield, eleven cherished grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren whom she adored.



"Nana Jane" never met a stranger she couldn't befriend nor heard a song to which she couldn't dance. Her smile and cheerful nature brought light to any room. She was an avid bowler and devout Patriots and Red Sox fan, who proudly wore her uniform of "#1 Nana" or holiday-themed sweatshirts and blue jeans. Her chicken soup, applesauce, and pasta salad were staples at family gatherings and no home went without a blanket that she lovingly crocheted. Jane truly loved life and soaked up its simple pleasures - from taking moments to stretch and breathe every morning to enjoying strolls outside, she made the most of each day and brought joy to those around her. She had an infectious smile, boundless energy and a knack for singing melodies that could brighten even the worst day. She freely gave and received countless hugs and kisses from her family, friends, and caregivers. She was a true joy, who will be forever loved, missed, and celebrated.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Newell Burying Ground, Attleboro, where Jane will be laid to rest with her late husband.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory can be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/, or to the at https://www.alz.org.



