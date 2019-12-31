|
|
Jane Frances (Murdock) Delaney, age 82, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Jane was born at Carney Hospital in Boston on April 13, 1937, the second daughter of the late Archie and Rita (Dooley) Murdock. She was a graduate of Roslindale High School, class of 1954. A secretary in Boston in her younger years (where she met her husband at a trucking company), Jane and Big Bob moved to Foxborough in 1967 to obtain a quality education for their children. Jane found her true calling as a cook with the Foxborough Public Schools. Notorious for piling on extra hamburger patties for the 'big, hungry kids', bringing home pizza and cake on Fridays for her family and their friends, Mrs. D became most famous for 'Lucky Plate' which gave the 'winning' student an extra dessert or free lunch. We later learned that the 'Lucky Plate' was purposefully given to a child who may have needed a little extra to eat or who was experiencing financial difficulties at home, in our mother's words, while laughing and seeming to state the obvious: "Of course we chose who received lucky plate, it was whoever needed a boost."
Jane was very much involved with town sports, particularly Foxborough Midget Football, spending years as treasurer of the local organization and being instrumental in the implementation of the concession stand, commonly known as 'The Shack'. As one of the founding members of FMF, she was pivotal (along with long-time friend, Joanie Goodwin) in building the program into what it is today. Jane later was appointed treasurer of the Hockomock League as well as the National Pop Warner Football organization, eventually being recognized at a ceremony in Philadelphia as the National 1977 Female Volunteer of the Year.
In later years as her children, then grandchildren (biological or chosen) went on to play high school and college athletics; Jane attended most every game locally and throughout the New England Area. In addition to Foxborough, she could be seen and heard at Medway High School, UMass Amherst, King's Point in New York, Curry College in Milton, UMass Dartmouth, Bridgewater University and anywhere a game involving one of her 'kids' took place. A knowledgeable and boisterous fan, it was not unusual to hear Jane questioning the judgment of a referee or coach, oftentimes rather passionately.
In recent years, Jane traveled twice to Ireland (following a genealogy project she completed with her granddaughter Katie) where she not only located family but spent many hours in the original home of her great grandmother, Mary O'Shea Dooley, in Glenbeigh, Kerry who immigrated to Boston in 1890.
Jane's most fulfilling role was that of Mom and Nana to her children/grandchildren as well as the 'kids' who came into her life in other ways. She taught generations of youngsters how to play card games (Phase 10, Uno, Skipbo, Quiddler and Rummy), spent hours playing Scrabble with her son Michael (rarely beating him much to her frustration) and Bananagrams with anyone silly enough to challenge her to a game. She loved cooking for everyone especially her famous macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs, banana bread and sausages with peppers and onions. She found much joy in feeding her birds and chipmunks, reading and visiting the Mansfield library, cruising the aisles of Stop and Shop, watching Jeopardy and Dancing with the Stars, flowers and cherry trees. Jane always had a stash of dog biscuits for her four-legged friends. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all.
Loving sister of Brian T. Murdock of West Roxbury. Devoted mother of Maureen Delaney and David Gates of Foxborough; Michael Delaney of Foxborough; Thomas Delaney and Cate Avolio of New Jersey; Christine and Ralph Bemis of Medway and Robert (Bert) and Christine Delaney of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Michael T. Delaney and Eleonora Branciamore-Delaney of Wales, UK; Katie Delaney and Kevin Conley of Bellingham; Elizabeth and Jillian Delaney of Foxborough; Jake and Joseph Stilwell of Medway and Joseph Gerraughty of Foxborough. Loving great-grandmother of Joshua Joseph Delaney of Wales, UK. Dear friend of Eileen, Bob and Kayla Wilson; the Wednesday Card Ladies: Mary, Sylvia, Ann, Grace and Jackie; Joe Borderi; Patti and Bob Guerrini and Heidi Sallie, all of Foxborough.
Jane also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, colleagues, friends and neighbors.
Jane was predeceased by her parents: Archie and Rita Murdock; her husband, Robert 'Big Bob' Delaney; sister Patsy Mikalauskus; infant brother Archie Murdock; her nieces Sharon Krug and Kelly Krug; her nephew Paul Mikalauskus; her sister-in-law Joyce Murdock; brother-in-laws Chic Mikalauskus and Fred Krug as well as many, many friends including Nancy Gaffey, Lorraine Murphy, Mary McCarthy and Lorraine O'Brien.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at a time to be announced in the funeral home web site at St. Mary's Church, Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. There will be a celebration and a time to share stories at The V in East Foxborough following the burial. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019