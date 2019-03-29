Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Jane Mara (Ringuette) Young

1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers

Jane Mara (Ringuette) Young, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2019 at her home in Mansfield. She was the daughter of the late Edmour and Jean (Prew) Ringuette.



Jane was born on July 19, 1952 in Norwood. She was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1970, and Stonehill College, Class of 1974. She married her husband, Barry Young, on August 18, 1973 in Foxborough. Jane was a natural teacher and enjoyed over twenty years working at Wheaton College as the manager of the research greenhouses. She often lectured to groups, such as the Women's Club, about indoor horticulture. For several years, she published a weekly column inThe Boston Globecalled "Potted Pals."



She was a talented dog trainer, having formed her own business, Foxfield Dog Training, 20 years ago. She is the author of the bookDog Teaching: Surviving A Puppy Without Losing Your Mind. She firmly believed in positive reinforcement training and was an Associate Certified Dog Behavior Consultant and Canine Good Citizen Evaluator. In addition, she also trained her own dogs at very high levels in the Breed Ring, Obedience Ring, and Competition Rally.



She enjoyed hiking and traveling, particularly to her cabin in Bar Harbor, Maine. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs at her waterfront home in Mansfield, which she and her husband built to raise their family. She was extremely proud of all the accomplishments of her three sons and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Loving wife of Barry Young of Mansfield. Devoted mother of Adam and his wife Aurora Young of Jacksonville, NC; Bryan and his wife Diana Young of Middleboro; and Craig Young of Las Vegas, NV. Beloved grandmother of John and Charlie Young. Sister of Craig Ringuette of Charlottesville, VA; Rae O'Leary of North Attleboro; and Candace Crowe of Norton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, April 2 from 4 to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A remembrance service will be held at 7 PM immediately following calling hours, where family and friends will share memories to celebrate Jane's legacy. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website atwww.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to a . Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices