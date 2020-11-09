1/1
Janet B. Hurrell
1936 - 2020
Janet B. Hurrell, 83, of Rehoboth, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arthur T. "Ted" Hurrell, Jr. Born in Rehoboth on November 6, 1936, she was a daughter of the late John A. Olson & Matilda (Carlson) Olson.

Mrs. Hurrell worked as a school bus driver in Rehoboth and a registrar at Sturdy Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of St. Matthew Trinity Lutheran Church of Pawtucket.

She leaves her loving children: Karen Frenier & her husband John of Rehoboth with whom she made her home, Roy Larsson & his wife Alison of Dighton, Robin Dodd & her husband William of Conway, NH and Laura Jean Sidok of Dighton. Cherished grandmother of Wendy Garland, William Dodd, III, Jason Sidok, Alicia Tahsoh, & 11 great-grandchildren. She was the sister-in-law of Sally Knox of Rehoboth and the sister of the late Algot G. Olson, Gertrude M. Gustafson, & Everett R. Olson. She also leaves many nieces & nephews, cherished friends and both friends & relatives in Sweden.

She enjoyed gardening, lunch dates with friends and traveling. After her retirement, she took trips to Lake Tahoe, Canada, Iceland, Sweden, a cruise of the Norwegian coast and a tour with her brother, Everett, throughout Scandinavia.

She was also a lover of all animals.

Her graveside service at Rehoboth Village Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Rehoboth Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 42, Rehoboth, MA 02769 will be appreciate

Arrangements are in the care of the Home of J.H. WILLIAMS & CO., 210 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020.
