Janet Irene (Lepper) Tyrol, 83, of North Easton, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Southeastern Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in North Easton.
Born on May 11, 1936 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lepper Sr. and the late Kathryn M. (Landers) Lepper, and the step-daughter of the late Edith C. (MacDonough) Lepper.
Janet was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and Elmira College, and cherished her role as a devoted Homemaker for her family.
A woman of faith, she was active with the Congregational Church of Mansfield for many years, and previously with the Christ Congregational Church in Brockton, MA, where she resided before living in North Easton.
A caring and generous woman, she had a love for all animals, especially enjoying bird watching. She always held a special place in her heart for cats, and enjoyed quilting, volunteering her time at local soup kitchens, and the scent of lavender.
Janet was the loving mother of Mark David Tyrol and his wife, Rungtawan Tyrol, of Osprey, FL, and Patricia A. Bell and her husband, Joseph S. Bell, of North Attleboro, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Sierra R. Tyrol, Aryssa R. Tyrol, Sarina V. Bell, and Hannah L. Bell. She was the sister of the late Albert Ozzie Lepper Jr. Janet leaves her nieces and nephews: Katharina Businger, Albert Lepper III, Jennifer Kortekaas, and Curtis Lepper, and her dear longtime friends, Mimsy and Ken Harder of Maine. She was the former wife of the late Harrison L. Tyrol.
All services for Janet will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janet to the MSPCA - Angell Medical Center at 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or at www.mspca.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020