MILFORD -Janet Cora LeFort, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 13, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1920 to Peter J Poirier and Cora Melina (Hall) Poirier. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Poirier and twin infant sisters, Lena and Leona. Janet was the wife of the late Wilfred D LeFort and the mother of David M LeFort and wife, Joanie of Lake Placid, FL, Bette Ann Coyle and husband Jack (deceased) of Milford, MA, William D LeFort and wife Sue, both deceased, and Michael J LeFort and wife Christine of Norton, MA.Janet was Nanny or Grandma Jan to her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lisa M LeFort(deceased) and husband Christopher Radlinski, Christian J LeFort (deceased), Peter J LeFort of Maine, Amanda LeFort and husband Roy Van of Wrentham, MA, Alicia M Silva and husband Jason of Norton, MA, Travis McCally and wife Hattie of Wrentham, MA, Phillip McCally and wife Nicole of North Attleboro, MA.Her great-grandchildren who gave her so much pleasure are Olivia Silva, Evelynn Silva, Reed Van, Abigale McCally, Andrew McCally, and Fiona McCally.Janet graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1938. She was office manager and bookkeeper at various local businesses including Anson Motors and Vicino Buick. She enjoyed many summers at Fresh Pond in Manomet, MA and was the local horseshoe champion in the campers' association. She was best remembered for her bowling prowess in her most recent time at North Bowl Senior League. She retired from that pastime at the age of 95.Her children are ever grateful for her lessons of non-discrimination, honesty, and fairness toward all people. Her unending humor, kindness, gentleness, and exceptional culinary skills will be long remembered.Our family will be forever grateful to the many remarkable and caring members of Salmon Hospice of Milford, MA who were devoted to the highest quality care for Mom.Funeral arrangements are made by Buma Funeral Home of Milford, MA. She was a parishioner of St Mark Church in North Attleboro. All services will be private.Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.