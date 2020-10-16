1/1
Janet Lefort
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILFORD -Janet Cora LeFort, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 13, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1920 to Peter J Poirier and Cora Melina (Hall) Poirier. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Poirier and twin infant sisters, Lena and Leona. Janet was the wife of the late Wilfred D LeFort and the mother of David M LeFort and wife, Joanie of Lake Placid, FL, Bette Ann Coyle and husband Jack (deceased) of Milford, MA, William D LeFort and wife Sue, both deceased, and Michael J LeFort and wife Christine of Norton, MA.

Janet was Nanny or Grandma Jan to her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lisa M LeFort(deceased) and husband Christopher Radlinski, Christian J LeFort (deceased), Peter J LeFort of Maine, Amanda LeFort and husband Roy Van of Wrentham, MA, Alicia M Silva and husband Jason of Norton, MA, Travis McCally and wife Hattie of Wrentham, MA, Phillip McCally and wife Nicole of North Attleboro, MA.

Her great-grandchildren who gave her so much pleasure are Olivia Silva, Evelynn Silva, Reed Van, Abigale McCally, Andrew McCally, and Fiona McCally.

Janet graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1938. She was office manager and bookkeeper at various local businesses including Anson Motors and Vicino Buick. She enjoyed many summers at Fresh Pond in Manomet, MA and was the local horseshoe champion in the campers' association. She was best remembered for her bowling prowess in her most recent time at North Bowl Senior League. She retired from that pastime at the age of 95.

Her children are ever grateful for her lessons of non-discrimination, honesty, and fairness toward all people. Her unending humor, kindness, gentleness, and exceptional culinary skills will be long remembered.

Our family will be forever grateful to the many remarkable and caring members of Salmon Hospice of Milford, MA who were devoted to the highest quality care for Mom.

Funeral arrangements are made by Buma Funeral Home of Milford, MA. She was a parishioner of St Mark Church in North Attleboro. All services will be private.

Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.

www.bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved