Janet M. (Sullivan) Sullivan-Dargis, age 80, of Mansfield, passed away in the presence of her loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Dargis and the late James H. Sullivan.
Born in Watertown, MA on August 14, 1939, she was a loving daughter of the late Henry G. and Mary (Riccio) Sullivan.
Janet grew up in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown. She had made her home in Mansfield for over forty years, was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and formerly worked in the office at the Robert Allen Fabric Co. in Mansfield.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and a member of the Catholic Women's Club, she was also actively involved with the Plainville and Mansfield Council on Aging.
Janet treasured the times spent amongst family and friends. She loved spending time on beautiful Cape Cod in West Yarmouth, had a special place in her heart for animals and enjoyed line dancing, bowling and traveling.
She is survived by her devoted children: Donna M. Martel and her husband Jim of Stow, Michael J. Sullivan and his wife Donna of Mansfield, Karen A. Silva and her husband Greg of Randolph and Daniel C. Sullivan of Norwood. She was the cherished grandmother of Kaylee and Matthew Sullivan. She was the dear sister of John Sullivan and his wife Fran of Cambridge, Claire Wigandt of Sudbury, Mary Ann Sullivan of Sudbury and the late Henry "Junior" Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Rosemarie "Honey" Hullihen and Joseph Sullivan. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main St., Mansfield followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Janet's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Plainville Council on Aging, 9 School St., Plainville, MA 02762
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020