North Attleboro - Janice Ann Hallal, 79 years old of North Attleboro, MA, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. Born on November 20th, 1940 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Bowab and Linda (Salhany) Bowab.
She was the loving wife of Ronald Hallal for the past 56 years, twin sister of Janet Bowab of Warwick, RI,
and Michael Bowab of Blackstone, MA, as well as her late brothers, George Bowab and Joseph Bowab.
In addition, she was the loving mother of Rhonda Hallal and husband, Robert Lienert of Cave Creek, AZ,
Keith Hallal and wife, Maria Portela of Foxboro, MA and Sharyn Hallal of Pawtucket, RI. She leaves
behind four grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Lienert, and Isabel and Matthew Hallal.
Janice was a teacher for the past thirty-five years at the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative, a public,
non-profit educational institution for those with special healthcare needs.
She was a graduate of Rhode Island Junior College and at the age of fifty completed her Bachelors
Degree from Bridgewater State University in 1991.
Janice was an active member of Saint Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Pawtucket, RI, serving as a
member of the ladies society, church choir, parish council, bazaar committee, out-reach program and
many other initiatives.
She was the co-founder of the Out-Reach program which assists the homeless in need of food and
clothing. She also co-created the St Marys food pantry to help those in need in the Pawtucket
community.
Janice served as a board member of the Arabic Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization that
grants college scholarships to students of Arabic decent in need of financial assistance.
Janice volunteered at the Pawtucket Memorial Hospital until it closed, was a Girl Scout leader, as well as a local captain of the March of Dimes Foundation, and actively raised money for important causes such
as breast cancer and leukemia.
In her free time, Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Mahjong every week with her
friends, making home-made chocolate candy and Arabic pastries, gardening in her yard and reading
novels. She also loved art, visiting museums and traveling to places like France, Italy, Spain and the
Middle East. She will be missed by everyone that touched her life
VISITATION will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 10 a.m. to Noon in St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High St., Pawtucket, followed by the Funeral Liturgy. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, Out-Reach Program, 249 High St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020